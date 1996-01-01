2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Conceptual Problems with Position-Time Graphs Practice Problems
3 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The figure given below shows the position-versus-time graph describing the motion of a body moving in a straight line. Determine the times at which the velocity is most positive and most negative.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the situation given, draw a graph of position-versus-time. A cyclist starts cycling from his house and rides at a velocity of 20 mph for the first 3 hours. He moves at a velocity of 25 mph for the next 2 hours and then continues at a speed of 15 mph until he reaches the destination 4 hours later.