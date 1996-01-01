Phasors Practice Problems
An AC voltage source has an emf phasor, as shown in the figure below. The vector shown corresponds to t = 1.5 ms and the vector has done two rotations. Determine the source frequency.
The emf phasor shown below illustrates the voltage of an AC source. At 4.5 ms, the phasor is in its third rotation. Using the information provided in the figure, calculate the peak voltage of the source.
Three-phase electrical systems are suitable for a wide range of applications, including industrial machinery, commercial buildings, and power grids. A three-phase electrical system is made up of three sinusoidal voltage sources, each with a peak voltage of 170 V and a phase difference of 2π/3 rad between them. Calculate the rms potential difference between any two of the phases.