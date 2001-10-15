Kepler's First Law Practice Problems

The planet Kepler-186f, known as the Earth's cousin, is located about 500 light-years from Earth in the constellation Cygnus. Kepler-186f orbits about 52.4 million kilometers from its red dwarf star. The mass of a red dwarf star is about 0.48 M s . M s is the mass of the sun. Determine i) the orbital speed and ii) the orbital period of the Kepler 186f planet.