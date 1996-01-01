Intro to Torque Practice Problems
A horizontal thin rod is free to rotate about point O. Point O is considered the origin of the x-y plane. The point of application of the force is located at x = 1.5 m, y = 1 m. If the force has a magnitude of 80.0 and is directed 30º north of east, determine the net torque about O.
You are using a long wrench to loosen a wheel nut. The wrench is located in the x-z plane and the nut is considered the origin of the Cartesian frame. The point of application of the exerted force is located at x = - 1 m, z = 0.25 m from the nut. The applied force in unit-vector notation is given as F = 100 i + 60 k. Determine the position vector r in terms of i and k at the point of application of the force.
To open a door, you exert a force at a point with a position vector r= 2 (m) i - 3 (m) j with respect to the hinge. The exerted force is given in unit-vector notation as F= 15 N i - 10 N j. The hinge is located at the origin of the Cartesian plane. In a graphic, draw the position vector r, the force F, and the origin.
When tightening the wheel nut on a bicycle, a cyclist applies a force of 125 N on the shaft of the spanner. The force is applied 25 cm from the nut. i) What is the highest torque the cyclist can produce by applying this force, and ii) with what angle with respect to the shaft the force should be exerted?
When tightening a bolt, a worker pushes on a wrench with a force of 90 N at a distance of 20 cm from the center of the bolt. The force makes an angle of 30 with the handle as shown in the image. How much torque, relative to the center of the bolt, is the worker exerting?
A slender rod of length L = 6 m is pivoted about one end. A 5 N force is applied 3 m from the pivot and perpendicular to the rod as shown in the image. The force and the rod are both located in the plane of the page. i) The magnitude and ii) direction of the torque about the pivot are:
A ball is launched so that it rolls up an inclined surface without slipping. The surface is inclined at an angle θ from the horizontal. If the ball is treated like a uniform solid sphere, determine the least possible value of the static friction coefficient needed to prevent the ball from slipping.
A hollow ball is essentially a hollow, spherical shell. If a ball of mass 4.40 kg is rolling down a 29.0° incline without slipping, what is its acceleration?
A hollow ball of mass m is rolling down an inline without slipping. The incline plane angle is θ. How does doubling mass to 2m affect the ball's acceleration, friction, and least friction coefficient needed to hinder slipping?