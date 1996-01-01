Density Practice Problems

A maintenance team is analyzing the percentage of a pipe's area that is blocked by pipe scaling. The team measures the pressure at a place before the region characterized by the intense scaling and finds it to be 2.60 × 105 Pa. The pressure at the narrowed area is 2.05 × 105 Pa. The team uses flow rate and determines that the fluid flows at 4.0 m/s in the region before the scaling. If the fluid flowing in the pipe has a specific gravity of 0.8976, calculate the percentage of the pipe's area that is occupied by scales.