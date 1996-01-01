Springs & Elastic Potential Energy Practice Problems
You obtain a massless spring from an old umbrella having a force constant, k = 1000 N/m. Out of sheer fun, you place the spring to rest vertically with one of its ends lying on a bench. Next, you release a block of mass 0.50 kg from a height of 1.5 m (measured from the spring's top end) directly above the spring. Determine the maximum compression that occurs on the spring.
A stainless steel spring with force constant k = 900 N/m has negligible mass. What compression will store 1.5 J of energy in the spring?
The force constant, k, for a spring with negligible mass fitted in a toy gun is 2500 N/m. How much compression is required to store 5.0 J of potential energy in the spring?
An experimental procedure for determining the force constant of a spring uses a compressed spring to shoot a 50 g cube at 40 degrees above the horizontal. A spring compressed by 25 cm projects the cube to a flat bench raised by 1.0 m above the launch point. The cube covers a horizontal distance of 4.0 m before landing on the bench. Determine the spring's force constant.