11. Momentum & Impulse
Adding Mass to a Moving System Practice Problems
2 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A humanitarian helicopter of total mass 11 500 kg (pilots and food boxes) releases vertically a 150 kg box of food. The helicopter is flying at a constant speed of 45 m/s in the x-direction. Find the box's velocity immediately after it was released.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bus of mass M traveling at a velocity of + V Î crashes into a truck of mass 4M traveling at a velocity of + V/4 Î and sticks to it. Just after, the bus and the truck collide with a car of mass M/2 waiting at a red light. Find the velocity of the bus, truck, and car after the collision if they stick together.