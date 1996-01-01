Faraday's Law Practice Problems

An ignition system is comprised of two tightly-wrapped coils of wire, each with a radius of 0.50 mm, around a soft iron core measuring 1.5 cm in radius. The primary coil, with 200 turns, is located closer to the iron core. The secondary coil, with 20,000 turns and a 0.50-ohm wire, is wrapped around the primary coil as shown below. When the ignition switch is turned on, the current in the primary coil is shown in the graph. Assume the magnetic field generated by the primary coil passes entirely through the secondary coil. Determine the maximum induced current in the secondary coil at (i) t = 0.5 ms and (ii) t = 1.5 ms. A positive current is clockwise of the coil.



