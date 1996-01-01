Resonance in Series LRC Circuits Practice Problems
If the resistance in a series RLC circuit, which currently resonates at a frequency of 315 kHz, is halved, what would be the resultant resonance frequency?
If the capacitance value in a series RLC circuit, currently oscillating at a resonance frequency of 188 kHz, is increased threefold, what will be the modified resonance frequency?
Suppose the value of the capacitor is halved and the inductor's value is doubled simultaneously in a series RLC circuit currently resonating at 318 kHz, what would be the resultant resonance frequency?
A band-pass filter formed by a series RLC operates between fmin = 500 Hz to fmax = 5.0 kHz. The resonance frequency of this band-pass filter is equal to the average of its minimum and maximum frequencies. Calculate the capacitance required for the filter, given an inductance of 100 mH.
Consider the circuit illustrated in the figure below, where a series RLC circuit is connected to an AC power source. Determine the resonance frequency of the circuit in both i) radians per second and ii) hertz.