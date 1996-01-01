Equations of Rotational Motion Practice Problems
The rotational speed of a shaft powered by an electric motor is controlled such that it cannot exceed 450 rev/min. A switching mechanism disconnects power once the shaft hits 450 rev/min. Suppose the shaft has a mass of 36.0 kg and a diameter of 420 mm and power is disconnected at t = 0. The shaft slows down as it delivers power to a load. If it makes 140 revolutions before power is reconnected at t = 23.0 s, what is the rotational speed in RPM at the moment the power is reconnected?
When a motor is switched off, rotational inertia and kinetic energy keep some parts rotating. A shaft experiences a steady decrease in angular frequency changing from 650 rev/min at t = 0 s to 300 rev/min at t = 3.50 s. At what time (t = ? not Δt) does the shaft stop assuming the angular accleration remains the same until it stops?
When an engine is put off, rotational inertia and kinetic energy keep an axle rotating. The axle experiences a steady decrease in angular frequency changing from 420 rev/min at t = 0 s to 160 rev/min at t = 6.40 s. Determine the angular acceleration of the axle in rev/s2 and the revolutions it completes from t = 0 s to t = 6.40 s.
A rotary dining table top lies in the xy plane and rotates about its central axis that is parallel to the z-axis. At t = 0, the angular velocity of the top, ωz = -5.00 rad/s. At t = 5.50 s, the angular velocity has increased steadily to +8.50 rad/s. Taking counterclockwise rotation as positive, determine the angular displacement of the disk at t = 5.50 s.
A disk lies in the xy plane and rotates about its central axis that is parallel to the z-axis. At t = 0, the angular velocity of the disk, ωz = -4.80 rad/s. At t = 7.00 s, the angular velocity has increased steadily to +8.90 rad/s. Taking counterclockwise rotation as positive, determine magnitude and state whether the angular acceleration is positive or negative during this time.