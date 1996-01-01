24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Fields in Conductors Practice Problems
2 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
An infinitely long nonconducting cylindrical shell with uniform charge density is coaxially enclosed by an infinitely long conducting cylinder of radius R, separated by a distance d as shown below. Determine the electric fields in regions I, II, III, and IV.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A thin film of silicon dioxide is used as an insulating layer for microelectronic devices. When the electric field perpendicular to the layer exceeds 9.1 x 109 V/m, the material will undergo dielectric breakdown. Determine the minimum surface charge density on the oxide layer to trigger this breakdown.