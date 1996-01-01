Energy Stored by Capacitor Practice Problems

A device composed of two identical parallel-conducting plates separated by a distance d is connected to a battery. The capacitance of this device is 430 pF. The charge on each plate is 1.45 µC when the voltage difference across the plates is V. i) Determine V. Consider the charge on each plate remaining constant. ii) What is the voltage difference across the plates if the separation distance is tripled (V new )? iii) Determine the work done in tripling the separation?