Motion Along Curved Paths Practice Problems
A block is attached to one end of a string while the other end is fixed. There is a pin directly below the pivot at a distance of H = 0.70L, where L is the length of the string. The block is released from the horizontal position as shown in the figure. Upon reaching the bottom it starts to revolve around the pin. Evaluate the speed of the block when it is at the topmost point of its trajectory about the pin.
A group of students are experimenting. They place a loop at the foot of an incline and release a ball from rest along the incline. The goal is to keep the ball attached to the track throughout its trajectory. Given that the mass of the ball is M and the radius of the loop is R, evaluate the minimum release height of the ball (in terms of the given quantities) that achieves the goal. (Assume that friction is negligible.)