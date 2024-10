Consider a industrial machine that has two gears connected by a single chain. The driving gear, that is powered by an engine, has a radius of 8.0 cm. The driven gear, that is connected to the machinery, has a radius of 16.0 cm. When the engine runs, the driving gear rotates with an angular velocity of  ω d \omega_{d} ωd​. Calculate the ratio of the angular velocity of the driven gear  ω f \omega_{f} ωf​ to the angular velocity of the driving gear  ω d \omega_{d} ωd​.