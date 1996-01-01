Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule Practice Problems
A helium nucleus, composed of two protons and two neutrons, is in motion within a magnetic field B = 1.25 k T. Its velocity is measured at 2.0 × 107 m/s, as shown in the figure below. For every situation outlined, calculate the magnetic force, denoted as F, exerted on this helium nucleus. Please present your solution in terms of its components.
A conducting rod with a mass of m lies in the middle of two frictionless conducting rods. The two rods have a separation x. The uniform magnetic field (of magnitude B) in that region points downward. Should the current in the conducting rod flow in a direction P to Q or Q to P for the rod to roll to the left?
A group of astrophysicists researching the Van Allen radiation belts surrounding the Earth have identified electromagnetic radiation at a frequency of 60 MHz. They theorize that this radiation is a result of electrons spiraling within the Earth's magnetic field. Determine the strength of the magnetic field in the area where these radiation belts are located.
You are given a cyclotron to distinguish two ions with very similar masses. The magnetic field used has a strength of 2.8000 T. Masses of extra or deficient electrons are assumed negligible when using 5 significant figures. The ions CO2+ and C3H8+ have a nominal molecular mass of 44. Use the atomic masses of the molecules as 44.010 u and 44.096 u, respectively, to calculate the cyclotron frequencies of the ions. Take 1 u = 1.6605 × 10-27 kg and e = 1.6022 × 10-19 C.
Consider a particle accelerator that moves particles along a circular path with a diameter of 72 cm. The accelerator uses a potential difference of 300 V, which reverses its direction after every half cycle. If the accelerator uses a magnetic field of 1.6 T, determine the maximum kinetic energy achieved by an alpha particle moving along this circular trajectory.