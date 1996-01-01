Total Internal Reflection Practice Problems
As depicted in the following diagram below, a rectangular vessel is filled with a certain type of oil that has a refractive index of 1.40. A beam of light originates 25 cm away from Side A of the vessel and strikes the oil at a position "ω" cm distance from Side A. The material of the vessel's walls can be disregarded for this problem. Calculate what the the smallest possible value of "ω" will be which allows the light beam to travel through Side B of the vessel and exit into the open air.
Engineers are developing a specialized optical fiber for high-powered laser experiments. The fiber's core is made of chalcogenide glass with a refractive index of 2.40, while its coating is composed of a new glass type with a refractive index of 2.20. Determine the cone of acceptance for this cutting-edge optical fiber, assuming it can be accurately modeled as a cylindrical structure with a flat entrance surface.
An infrared semiconductor laser that is used in a data transmission will emit a light source into a silicon-based optical fiber. The core of the fiber is made up of silicon which has a refractive index of 3.42. The coating material of the fiber is silicon dioxide which has a refractive index of 1.44. Determine what the maximum angle will be at which the light will strike the silicon dioxide interface and will still have the opportunity of becoming totally internally reflected.
Find the greatest value of angle θ at which the edge PQ of the solid glass can be shaped so that a light wave moving parallel to the vertical part of the glass will bounce back into the glass when it hits edge PQ. Take the glass in the air and the refractive index of the glass is 1.70.
Determine the maximum value of angle θ at which the upper face PQ of the glass rod can be cut so that a light wave traveling parallel to the vertical part of the rod will be reflected back into the rod when it strikes face PQ. Consider the rod immersed in water with a refractive index of 1.33 and the refractive index of rod material is 1.70.
Determine the angle at which the light wave gets refracted when it passes from liquid to air with an angle of incidence of 32°. The value of the critical angle for total internal reflection at the liquid-air interface is 41°.
A few young boys are practicing diving in a swimming pool. While doing so, one of the boys loses a silver coin in his pocket which falls into the pool. The coin reaches the bottom of the pool at a depth of 5.0 m. Treating the coin as a point, determine the circumference of the largest circle at the water surface through which the light ray reflected from the coin will pass out of water.