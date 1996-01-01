Total Internal Reflection Practice Problems

As depicted in the following diagram below, a rectangular vessel is filled with a certain type of oil that has a refractive index of 1.40. A beam of light originates 25 cm away from Side A of the vessel and strikes the oil at a position "ω" cm distance from Side A. The material of the vessel's walls can be disregarded for this problem. Calculate what the the smallest possible value of "ω" will be which allows the light beam to travel through Side B of the vessel and exit into the open air.