Symmetrical Launch Practice Problems

A thief steals some precious diamonds preserved as ancient treasures in a museum. The security comes to know about the robbery and they carry out a search operation for the stolen diamonds. The thief finds himself locked inside as all the entrances and exits are sealed. In order to save himself from getting caught along with the diamonds he has to throw the diamond pouch to his partner who is outside the gate as shown in the figure. Determine the angle at which the pouch needs to be thrown so that it safely reaches the partner thief.



