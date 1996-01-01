1. Intro to Physics Units
Solving Density Problems Practice Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a 170 pm-diameter carbon atom that weighs 1.99 × 10-26 kg. Find how dense it is.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the mass density (The ratio of a substance's mass to the volume it occupies) in SI units of a solid object weighing 0.0143 kg and occupying 245 cm3 of space.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the laboratory, a certain liquid that is heavier than water was synthesized and it has a mass of 70 mg. This particular liquid has a density 10% higher than that of water. If this certain liquid would be frozen into a cube, what would be its side length?
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a ceramic coffee mug, with a height of 10.0 cm and a diameter of 8.00 cm, had the same density as a neutron or a proton, what would be its approximate mass?