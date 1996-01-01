Position-Time Graphs & Velocity Practice Problems
An arrogant person arrives at the entrance of Company X. He is overconfident that he will be able to identify the interview location at the company by himself. After riding within the company for 16 min, he cannot locate the interview point and rides back to Company's entrance to get assistance from the personnel at the company entrance. The person's distance from the company's entrance is a function of time as shown below. What points represent velocity with decreasing magnitude?
A physicist who is an enthusiast in analyzing motions spots a dog making a chase in a straight line. The physicist uses a coordinate system where the motion is parallel to the x-axis and to the right is the +x direction. The physicist makes measurements of the dog's motion and constructs a graph of velocity as a function of time. Make a sketch of a graph to represent the acceleration and position as functions of time (Assume the dog starts at the origin).
A physics student with a strong interest in analyzing motions spots a dog making a chase in a straight line. The student uses a coordinates system where the motion is parallel to the x-axis and to the right is the +x direction. The student makes measurements of the dog's motion and constructs a graph of velocity as a function of time. Determine the dog's velocity at 2.5 s and 6.0 s.
A man leaves his house and walks toward the local marketplace. He meets an old friend after 7 min and aborts the journey to the market and both walk back to his house. The man's distance from his house is a function of time as shown below. What points represent constant and negative velocity?
An office messenger leaves the waiting area to deliver a parcel to a waiting client. The office messenger reaches the client's place after 12 min and returns to the waiting area. The messenger's distance from the waiting area as a function of time is shown below. What points represent constant and positive velocity?
A worker is driving home from the workplace. After 13.5 min, the worker realizes he forgot some confidential documents on the office table and returns to the workplace. The worker's distance from the workplace is a function of time as shown below. What points represent zero velocity?
The following graph represents the position of a vehicle on a straight road with respect to time. Determine the vehicle's instantaneous velocity at t = 15 seconds.
Examine the graph illustrating the position of a ship navigating a straight river over time. Determine the ship's average velocity during the time interval from t = 25.0 s to t = 50.0 s.
In the provided graph representing the position of a moving car along a straight road over time, identify any time intervals during which the car's velocity remains constant.
The graph depicting the position of an object along a straight path as a function of time is shown in the figure. Determine the time instant at which the object is fastest.
Consider a vehicle's motion along a linear path, and the graph below illustrates its position as a function of time. Determine the instants if any where the velocity of the object becomes zero.
Examine an object's movement along a linear path, and refer to the graph below, which depicts its position as a function of time. Determine if the object changes direction during the given time interval, or maintains its motion in a single direction.
Examine the position vs. time graph provided, which depicts the motion of two bikes, labeled P and Q. Find any moment in time when both bikes, P and Q, share the same velocity.