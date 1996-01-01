Internal Energy of Gases Practice Problems
What is the specific heat of oxygen (O2; M = 32.00 g/mol) at constant volume? How does it compare with specific heat for liquid water? Hint: Cv = 20.85 J/mol•K.
2.50 mol of an ideal monoatomic gas is placed in a constant volume container. How much heat should be supplied to raise the temperature of the gas by 44 K at temperatures close to room temperature?
Calculate the heat absorbed by 1.4 moles of an ideal diatomic gas to increase its temperature by 38 K if it is placed in a constant volume container. Assume the process occurs at temperatures near room temperature.
Suppose a region of space has interstellar monoatomic gas (helium atoms only; fictitious though) at a density of 1 atom in every 1000 mm3 and T = 2K. Find the radius, R of a spherical volume of the gas that has 5.0 J of heat energy.