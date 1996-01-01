Special Vs. Galilean Relativity Practice Problems
A futuristic magnetic levitation train weighing 4.5 × 10 4 kg is moving at 0.81c (c is the speed of light). The rate of change of energy with respect to speed (dE/dv) represents the energy needed for each 1.0 m/s increase in speed. Determine the extra energy required to raise the train's speed by 1.0 m/s.
Specialized nano-probes developed for specific therapeutic applications have a rest half-life of 3.0 μs, but when accelerated to near-light speeds, their half-life extends to 6.0 μs. These nano-probes are 300 times as massive as a proton. What's the total energy of a fast-moving nano-probe?
In terms of c (the speed of light), at what speed does a nano-probe used in medical treatment have kinetic energy that is twice greater than what would be predicted by classical mechanics?
Consider a distant star named Zypher in a faraway galaxy, which emits energy through nuclear fusion at an astonishing rate of 4.8 × 10 26 W. Zypher is enormous, with a mass of 3.5 × 10 30 kg. Determine what percentage of Zypher's total mass is being converted into energy each year.
Consider a star whose mass is 1.78 × 1029 kg (approximately equal to Sun). The star loses mass at a rate of 1.14 × 1019 kg per year due to fusion. It can sustain fusion until about 0.15% of its total mass is converted into energy and then stops. Determine the estimated lifetime of the star, expressed in million (106) years.
Consider a hypothetical particle physics scenario where a newly discovered particle puyon moves to the right at 0.85c, and its antiparticle (anti-puyon) moves to the left at the same speed. Upon collision, they annihilate each other and produce four gamma-ray photons (equal energies). Determine the wavelength of these photons. The rest mass of a puyon (or anti-puyon) is approximately 1.53 × 10 -27 kg.