Inductors Practice Problems
A 260 mH inductor is connected to a circuit, as shown. The change in current in the circuit, di/dt = constant. A voltmeter connected across points p and q reads 2.02 V, q lying on at lower potential. Does the current in the circuit rise or fall?
The following measurements were obtained from a toroid during specification testing. An induced emf of magnitude 13.5 mV is observed when the current changes at a rate of 0.0322 A/s. In a different test, the mean flux per turn in the solenoid is 0.00372 Wb when the current in the solenoid is 2.60 A. Determine the total number of turns in the solenoid.
The diameter of a toroid is 22 cm. It has a cross-sectional area of 0.500 cm2. Determine the number of turns required to make the inductance of the toroid 0.200 mH.
Analysis shows that the current across a 15 mH induction coil changes from 180 mA to 80 mA in a duration of 20 μs. Calculate the potential difference across the inductor, and specify if the potential difference increases or decreases in the direction of the current.
You are provided with a graph of the potential difference against time below for a 15 mH inductor. If the current at t = 0 ms is 0.80 A, calculate the current when t = 8 ms.
The electric current flowing through an induction coil will obey the equation I = I0e-tL/R. Determine what the equation will be when it obeys the conditions of the voltage across the inductor.
An inductive coil experiences a current given by I = I0e - (tR / L). Calculate the potential difference across the coil for L = 16 mH, I0 = 30 mA, and R = 20 Ω at i) t = 0 ms and ii) t = 4.0 ms.
Oscillating circuits are helpful as detectors of oscillating signals. A detector that operates based on an LC circuit uses a 20 mH inductor. What is the capacitance value of the capacitor that needs to be integrated into this circuit to detect a 540 Hz signal?
The circuit below is used to study current flowing through an inductor. After a sufficiently long time in position a, the switch is moved from a to b at a time t = 0 s. At what value of t does maximum current in the inductor occur?
A 15 mH inductor and a 0.06 nF capacitor are assembled into an LC circuit. At t = 0s, the capacitor is charged to a peak voltage of 20 V. Calculate the current in the inductor when the capacitor is fully discharged.