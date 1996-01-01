Magnetic Field Produced by Straight Currents Practice Problems

Static magnetic fields result from the flow of direct current in electric power transmission systems. A researcher studying the hazards of magnetic fields placed a tesla meter 15.0 meters below a transmission line crossing the university campus. i) What will be the reading on the tesla meter if the transmission line carries a steady current of 100.0 A. ii) Determine the ratio of the measured magnetic field to the earth's magnetic field at the university campus which is 50 μT.