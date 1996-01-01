Cyclic Thermodynamic Processes Practice Problems
1.00 × 10-2 mol of argon gas is utilized as the operational fluid in a thermal engine. The cyclic process of the thermal engine is represented in the pV diagram below. Calculate the net work done by the gas, the added heat energy added to the gas, and the variation in the internal energy during the cycle.
A 0.32 mol gas sample experiences isobaric compression at 2.20 atm from V = 5.00 L to V = 1.50L, followed by isothermal expansion to the starting volume of 5.00 liters. Calculate the sum of work done on the gas.
Nitrogen gas serves as the working fluid in a thermal engine. The pV diagram of the thermal engine's cyclic transformation is shown below. Calculate the thermodynamic state of nitrogen at point B.
A thermal engine utilizes 1.5 mol of neon gas as its operating fluid. The pV diagram shown below illustrates the cyclic process of the engine. Calculate the temperatures at points A, B, and C.
A thermal engine uses helium as the working fluid. At point A, helium is initially at a temperature of 300 K while the temperature at point C is 750 K. The pV diagram of the thermal engine's cyclic transformation is shown below. Calculate the heat Q during the transformations AB, BC, and CA. Hint: Calculate W and ΔEint first.
The pV diagram of a cyclic transformation of 1.0 mole of helium gas is shown below. The work produced during the cycle is 80 J. Determine Vmin.
Consider a real-world engine that converts thermal energy into mechanical work. The engine uses helium gas and operates in a three-process cycle. The engine starts with isothermal compression, which divides the volume of helium by four. Helium is then expanded isobarically until its volume is restored to its initial value. Finally, helium goes through an isochoric process to return the pressure to its initial value. Determine i) the thermal efficiency of this real-world engine as well as ii) the maximum possible thermal efficiency for a Carnot engine operating between the thermal engine's maximum and minimum temperatures.