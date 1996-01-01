Satellite Motion: Speed & Period Practice Problems
Three asteroids A1, A2 and A3 are orbiting around a star having a radius of r. Asteroid A1 has a mass of M, A2 has a mass of 3M and A3 has a mass of 4M. Calculate the force experienced by A2 and A3 if the force on A1 is 15000 N. It is known that A1 completes the orbit in 290 minutes.
The figure shows a star having a radius of R and three comets C1, C2, and C3 orbiting the star. The time taken by C1 is 320 minutes for traversing the entire orbit. Determine the ratios of kinetic energies of C1 and C3 if C1 experiences a force of 12000 N. Consider the masses of C1, C2, and C3 are W, 4W, and 5W respectively.
The explosion of large stars causes a supernova. The remnants of a supernova explosion may lead to the formation of a highly magnetized and compact object called a magnetar. Magnetars are a type of neutron star. Magnetars are thought to be the source of some of the most energetic and powerful explosions in the universe such as gamma-ray bursts. Magnetars rotate about their axis at a rate of once every 9.0 s. Find the radius of its geosynchronous orbit. Consider the mass of magnetar is 2.78 × 1030 kg.