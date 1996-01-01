7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Intro to Springs (Hooke's Law) Practice Problems
To investigate the spring constant of a bicycle shock absorber, a student used a spring balance and a calibration weight of 10 kg. The calibration weight is attached to the lower end of the scale. The calibration weight is placed carefully on the shock absorber. The length of the shock absorber is shortened by 7.0 cm and the spring balance shows a value of 42 N. Calculate the spring constant of the bicycle's shock absorber.