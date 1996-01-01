Rotational Dynamics of Rolling Motion Practice Problems

A car tire of mass 9.80 kg and radius 289 mm rolls to the right without slipping on a horizontal section of the road with a constant angular velocity of 15.3 rad/s. Determine the resultant velocity vector of the following points located on the circumference of the tire: i) the point in contact with the road; ii) the point on the left side of the tire and exactly halfway between the top of the tire and the road; iii) The topmost point on the tire.