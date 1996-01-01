20. Heat and Temperature
Volume Thermal Expansion Practice Problems
3 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
What force magnitude (F) should be applied to the ends of a 50-m-long copper rod of radius 5 mm to prevent it from elongation when its temperature increases by 25 °C?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student completely filled a quartz Erlenmeyer flask of volume 250 ml with glycerin liquid. The flask and the glycerin are in thermal equilibrium at 25 °C. The flask was placed in a refrigerator at 10 °C. At 10 °C, how much more glycerin can the student pour into the flask?