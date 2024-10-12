Consider a conveyor belt system that has two sprockets connected by a single belt. The driving sprocket which is attached to a motor has 𝑇 𝑑 of teeth and a radius of 𝑅 𝑑 , and the driven sprocket which is attached to the conveyor belt, has 𝑇 𝑓 of teeth and has a radius of 𝑅 𝑓 . When the motor runs, the driving sprocket rotates with an angular velocity of 𝑤 𝑑 , and the driven sprocket rotates with an angular velocity of 𝑤 𝑓 . Determine how the angular velocity of the driven sprocket 𝑤 𝑓 is related to the angular velocity of the driving sprocket 𝑤 𝑑 by using the value for the number of teeth located on the sprockets.