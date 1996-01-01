Power in AC Circuits Practice Problems
When a heater's heating component is attached to a 200 V power supply operating at a frequency of 50 Hz, it consumes 1800 W of power. Determine the resistance of this heating component.
When the root mean square (rms) voltage of the electromotive force is 15 V, a resistor dissipates 4.0 W of power. What should be the rms voltage of the electromotive force for the resistor to dissipate 12 W of power?
Consider an electric saw motor where the current lags the voltage by 25°. The motor operates with an rms current of 4.0 A supplied by a power line with an rms voltage of 140 V. What is the power of the motor?
When connected to a 110V/50Hz power supply, an RLC circuit in series configuration that contains a 100 Ω resistor dissipates power of 80W. Determine the value of the power factor.
In a series RC circuit consisting of a 140 Ω resistor and a 42 μF capacitor, the input comes from a rotary converter. This rotary converter operates with a square coil, 16 cm on each side, carrying 612 turns of wire. The rotary converter is subjected to a 38 mT uniform magnetic field and functions at a frequency of 50 Hz. Determine the average power supplied to the RC circuit.
A series RL circuit contains a resistor of resistance 15.0 Ω , a coil of inductance L, and an AC generator with an amplitude voltage of 120.0 V. The production rate of thermal energy in the resistor is 180.0 W. Calculate i) the impedance (Z) of the RL circuit, ii) the difference of potential across the coil (VL), and iii) the circuit power factor (cos φ).
An electric water resistor heater is connected across a 240.0 V rms potential difference. The water heater consumes, on average, 1500.0 W. Calculate the maximum instantaneous power dissipated in the resistor.
A series RLC circuit is driven by an AC power source of rms 60 V at a frequency of 120 Hz. The resistor has a resistance of 150 Ω, the inductor has an inductance of 125 mH, and the capacitor has a capacitance of 112 mF. Calculate i) the power provided by the AC source and ii) the rate at which electrical energy is lost in the resistor.
An electrical circuit consists of a resistor R= 300 Ω, an inductor L=0.200 H, and a capacitor C= 6.35 μF, connected in series with an AC generator. When the frequency of the generator is set at 250.0 Hz the rms current flowing in the circuit is 0.55 A. Determine i) the circuit phase angle (Φ) and ii) the power factor.
A student connects a 100.0 Ω resistor, an inductor L, and a capacitor C, in series across an ac generator of Vrms = 45.0 V. The generator is operating at 150.0 Hz. The circuit's impedance at 150.0 Hz is 125.0 Ω. Calculate the average power transferred to the circuit.