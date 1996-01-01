Magnetic Flux Practice Problems
A tightly wound coil of wire, resembling a cylinder with a radius of 5.0 cm, is positioned to pass through the center of a square loop with a side length of 15.0 cm. When an electric current flows through the coil, it generates a magnetic field of 0.25 T. Determine the strength of the magnetic flux through the squared loop in two scenarios: i) when the loop is oriented perpendicular to the coil's axis, and ii) when it is positioned at a 45° angle relative to the coil's axis.
Determine the magnetic flux strength through the right trapezoid illustrated in the figure below.
A circular antenna has a diameter of 10 cm and is located within a uniform electromagnetic field with a strength of 3.0 mT. The antenna detects a magnetic flux of 1.5 μWb. Determine the angle between the electromagnetic field direction and the circular antenna plane.
The axis of a circular coil is rotated from 30° to 70° in 0.050 s with respect to the earth's magnetic field. The coil's cross-section area is 16 cm2 and the number of turns in the coil is 300. Earth's magnetic field has a value of 7.0 × 10-5 T. Calculate the total magnetic flux through the coil initially and finally.