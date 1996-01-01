Inclined Planes with Friction Practice Problems

The students in a physics laboratory class have an experiment on the motion of objects on inclined planes. They considered a crate as their object. It was released from rest at the top of a smooth ramp. The crate is subject to constant acceleration as it moves down, and the speed after it has traveled 3.40 m to the bottom of the ramp is 2.25 m/s. Calculate the speed of the crate when it has reached 1.70 m from the top of the ramp.