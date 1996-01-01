Inclined Planes with Friction Practice Problems
A small metallic box is projected up along a smooth inclined plane with a speed of 2.0 m/s. The length of the incline is 20 cm, and its height is 5.0 cm. Calculate the box's speed at the summit of the incline.
A 13.0 kg wooden block rests on a ramp. The block slides down the incline when the minimum incline plane angle is θ. The friction coefficients are static friction coefficient = 0.41 and kinetic friction coefficient = 0.29. Determine the value of θ, then compute the acceleration at this angle once the block begins moving.
The students in a physics laboratory class have an experiment on the motion of objects on inclined planes. They considered a crate as their object. It was released from rest at the top of a smooth ramp. The crate is subject to constant acceleration as it moves down, and the speed after it has traveled 3.40 m to the bottom of the ramp is 2.25 m/s. Calculate the speed of the crate when it has reached 1.70 m from the top of the ramp.
During a film shoot, there is a stunt scene where the hero drives his car up a 25° inclined slope leading to a 4.0 m high cliff. The car then jumps off the cliff and has to cross the fire area of 9.0 m on the ground below and safely reach the ground part without fire. As soon as the hero starts up the slope at a speed of 12 m/s, his car's engine gets locked. The coefficient of rolling friction for tires is 0.025. Determine whether he lands safely on the ground or falls in the fire given its flight time is 1.3 s.
In an experiment, a student holds a stationary wooden block of mass 5.80 kg at the top of a 1.80 m long frictionless incline. The student releases the block and measures its speed at the bottom of the ramp to be 3.30 m/s. In a repeat experiment, determine the speed of the block at the bottom of the incline if a constant 4.60 N friction force parallel to the incline's surface opposes the motion.