24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Fields in Capacitors Practice Problems
3 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two square plates, each with a side of 5.0 cm, are separated by a distance of 2.0 mm. The plates are charged to ±15 nC, creating a uniform electric field between them. A proton is initially at rest near the negative plate. Due to the electric field, it accelerates towards the negative plate. Calculate the speed with which the proton must be shot to just reach the positive plate.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two electrodes with a separation distance of 3.0 cm have an electric field strength of 3.0 × 104 N/C between them. A proton is released from the positive plate at a 30° angle with respect to the horizontal. Find the maximum initial speed that the proton must have in order to just barely miss hitting the negative plate.