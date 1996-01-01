11. Momentum & Impulse
Types of Collisions Practice Problems
2 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Moving directly at one another, two hydrogen-like atoms collide head-on. Following the collision, both atoms cease their motion entirely. Each atom then emits a photon with a wavelength of 102.6 nm( corresponds to a 3 -> 1). What was the initial speed of each atom before they collided?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
During an experiment, a physicist uses a firecracker to break out a cube. The cube is placed on a rough horizontal floor. When the explosion happens, the cube is broken into two pieces. The first piece of mass M1 moves on the table 65 cm before coming to rest while the second piece of mass M2 moves a distance d. Find the distance d if M1 = 5 M2. Consider that the coefficient of kinetic friction for both pieces is the same.