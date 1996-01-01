Counting Significant Figures Practice Problems
Find out the average speed (growth rate) of your hand's fingernails. Assume you cut half an inch of your fingernails in two weeks. Provide a response in both i) m/s and ii) m/h.
The front door of a house is to be designed. The dimensions of a standard door are between 3.5 m and 4.5 m in width and 2.5 m and 3.7 m in height. What is the smallest and largest door size (area) possible?
Bob's liver produces bile at a rate of approximately 83/e fluid ounces per day, where e is the constant Euler's number equivalent to 2.71828182846... After having done the 'Serum bilirubin test,' he finds that his actual bile production rate is 30.3 fluid ounces per day. Determine the percent error in this approximate value.
Using a micrometer, you measure one side of a regular hexagon to be 7.88 mm. On the other hand, you measure the side length of a square table to be exactly 40.2 cm using a T-square. What is the sum of the perimeters of these two shapes? Give your answer using the appropriate number of significant figures.
An electrical stimulus is generated by a small mass of specialized tissue (called the sinus node) located in the right upper chamber (atria) of the heart. It generates an electrical stimulus of 60 mV (milliVolts). In a lifetime, estimate the number of times an average person generates an electrical stimulus in his heart and its equivalent voltage if this person has an electrical activity 82 times per minute and has a life expectancy of 72.6 years.
If an average person eats 3 meals per day, estimate the number of times an average person eats in a lifetime, and calculate how many calories this is equivalent to. Assume an intake of 750 calories per meal and an average life span of 72.6 years.
To clean the dishes in the kitchen sink, you are using a strong dishwashing liquid, drop by drop. How many drops of dishwashing liquid are in a 1.5-L bottle? Estimate the diameter of a drop to be 2 mm.
There are nine sheep in a farm. If each of them breathes about 200 cm3 of air with each breath, approximate the volume of air (in cubic decimeters) these sheep breathe in a month. Assume that a sheep on average breathes 16 times per minute.
Determine the number of gallons of diesel used in Arizona in one day. The average mileage of a car is approximately 30 miles per gallon, and each car is driven an average of 12,000 miles annually. There are four cars for every five people and there is an estimated 7 × 106 people in the state of Arizona. Answer in three significant figures.