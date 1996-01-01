Advanced Calorimetry: Equilibrium Temperature with Phase Changes Practice Problems
A student put 100 g of metal heated to 150 °C, in a 250 g copper calorimeter filled with 250 g of water. The initial temperature of the calorimeter and water is 30 °C. What would the final temperature (Tf) of the system be if the metal's specific heat capacity was 498 J/kg•°C? Assume that there is no heat transferred to the environment.
In an experiment, a student releases 10 pieces of one-dollar coins heated to 140 °C into a thermally insulating container of mass 50 g and specific heat capacity 420 J/kg•°C. The container is filled with a mixture of ice (5 g) and water (200 g) at the same temperature. Each coin has a specific heat of 390 J/kg•°C and a mass of 8.1 g. Determine the final temperature (T). Assume that the container does not allow heat exchange with surroundings.