16. Angular Momentum
Angular Momentum & Newton's Second Law Practice Problems
2 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1.5 kg stone is launched horizontally with a velocity of 14.0 m/s at the top of a 10 m high cliff (point A). A recording camera is located on the ground below at a point 15 m from the base of the cliff (point B). Determine the magnitude and direction of the stone's angular momentum relative to the camera at the moment it is launched.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
You are strolling around one evening when a 50 g marble is launched horizontally at 15.0 m/s from a 12 m high point in a tall building (point A). Weight is the only force acting on the stone during the flight. Calculate the magnitude and direction of the rate of change of the stone's angular momentum about your feet (point B) the moment it is launched.