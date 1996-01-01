3. Vectors
Adding Vectors Graphically Practice Problems
Jane has great fun with scavenger hunts. To survey her town, she first walks 150 m due west, followed by 240 m at 45° east of north, and then 220 m in a direction 60° east of south. Following a fourth displacement in her scavenger hunt, she is back at the starting point. Determine the magnitude and direction of the fourth displacement.
Given vectors M and N in the figure below, which of the following is most likely the correct diagram for the vector difference M - N?