Transformers Practice Problems

In a power distribution network, electricity is transmitted from a power plant to a substation at a voltage of 132 kV. A transformer then steps down this high voltage to a voltage of 11 kV for distribution within an industrial area. In an ideal transformer, the output power from the secondary coil is equal to the input power to the primary coil. If the secondary coil of a transformer supplies 625 A at 11 kV to the industrial area, calculate the current in the 132 kV line from the power plant.