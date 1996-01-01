The Carnot Cycle Practice Problems
A heat engine operating on the basis of the Carnot cycle is designed by a mechanical engineering student. The student uses an electrical resistor operating at 150 °C as the hot thermal reservoir and a large block of ice at 0 °C as the cold thermal reservoir. The heat that comes out of the engine melts the ice at a rate of 100 g/min. What is the work produced by the engine in 10 minutes?
An ideal and reversible heat engine absorbs 7000 J of heat and operates between two thermal pools. The high-temperature source is at 420 °C, and the sink is at 300 °C. Find the efficiency (e) of this engine.
An engine operating on the basis of the Carnot cycle is used for a certain function. The engine runs between two thermal sources with temperatures of 600 K and 400 K. In each cycle, 2500 J is transferred from the higher temperature source. Find the amount of work (W) that can be obtained from the engine per cycle.