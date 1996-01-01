Solving Capacitor Circuits Practice Problems
Determine the charge stored on each capacitor and the voltage difference across them in the circuit shown in the figure below.
Consider a circuit consisting of 6 identical capacitors with capacitance C0. connected as illustrated in the figure below. Determine the voltage difference VM-VN between points M and N in the circuit configuration.
In the circuit configuration shown below the switch is initially set to position 1, and capacitors CB and CC are devoid of any charge. Subsequently, the switch is flipped to position 2. As a result of this switch transition, the voltage across capacitor CA drops to 6.0 V. Determine the electromotive force (ε) of the battery used in this circuit setup.
Consider two capacitors: the first capacitor has a capacitance (C1) of 850 nF, and the second capacitor has a capacitance (C2) of 400 nF. Initially, these capacitors are charged individually using a 14 V battery. The capacitors are isolated from the battery, maintaining the charge on the capacitor plates unchanged. Next, the two capacitors are connected in parallel, with the positive plate of each capacitor connected to the negative plate of the other capacitor. Determine the charge on each capacitor and the voltage difference across the capacitors when they are connected in parallel.