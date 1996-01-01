Systems of Objects with Friction Practice Problems
Two wooden blocks are connected using an inelastic wire. The blocks are placed on a horizontal floor. The mass of block P is mP while block Q has a mass mQ. You pull the blocks to the left using a horizontal force F, giving the blocks a constant velocity. The coefficient of kinetic friction between both blocks and the surface is μk. Determine the tension in the wire connecting the blocks in terms of mP, mQ, and μk with the help of one or more free-body diagrams.
Two wooden blocks are connected using an inelastic wire. The mass of block P is mP while block Q has a mass mQ. The blocks are placed on a horizontal bench. You pull the blocks to the left using a horizontal force F, giving the blocks a constant velocity. The blocks experience the same coefficient of kinetic friction, μk. Determine the magnitude of F in terms of mP, mQ, and μk with the help of one or more free-body diagrams.
The figure shows an iron slab of mass 4.0 kg attached to a box having a mass of 5.0 kg via a massless string. The pulley connecting them has a mass of 150 g and a radius of 10 cm. Calculate the magnitude of acceleration experienced by the iron slab if it has a force of 25 N applied toward the left. Also, calculate the magnitude of tension(s) in different parts of the string. Consider the pulley and the horizontal surface to be frictionless.