Ampere's Law (Calculus) Practice Problems
A long cylindrical aluminum rod of radius 1 mm is surrounded by a copper cylindrical shell of inner radius R1 and outer radius R2. The two conductors are separated by an electrical insulator. The rod and the shell carry equal and opposite currents of magnitude I that are distributed uniformly across their volumes. Determine the magnitude of the magnetic field at point A located at a distance r > R2 from the axis of the rod.
A tightly wound solenoid coil of length 85.0 cm and radius 3.0 cm has 2500 turns. You are asked to generate a magnetic field of 0.34 T at the center of the solenoid coil. What must be the current I in the turns to generate the necessary magnetic field?
Consider a closed loop that surrounds a long coaxial cable consisting of cylinder-shaped conductors spaced apart by an insulator. The anticlockwise line integral ∲B•dl around this loop is 1.27 × 10-2 T•m. Determine the value of the clockwise line integral ∲B•dl.