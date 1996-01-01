32. Electromagnetic Waves
Intensity of EM Waves Practice Problems
32. Electromagnetic Waves
Intensity of EM Waves Practice Problems
2 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
For an electromagnetic wave at a particular location, the electric field is represented as E = (100 i + 200 j - 50k) V/m, while the magnetic field is denoted as B = (5.2 i - 8.3 j - b k)T at the same instance. Determine the Poynting vector at this particular moment.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a science laboratory, you have a thin, black plastic film with dimensions of 8.0 by 8.0 inches and a mass of 0.42 g. You use an advanced laser system capable of producing a precisely controlled, upward-facing beam. Determine the minimum intensity required to suspend the plastic film in mid-air horizontally.