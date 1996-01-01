Projectiles Launched From Moving Vehicles Practice Problems

A 5-kg tool bag is attached to a pulley system in order to transport it from the ground floor to the higher floors of the construction site with an upward velocity of 12 m/s. It contains a 3-kg toolbox. For some unknown reason, it opens and a 500-g spring launches itself from inside it with an initial velocity of 10 m/s perpendicular to the path of the ascending tool bag. 3 seconds later, this spring hits the ground. Assume that the tool bag continues its rise at a constant speed of 12 m/s. Upon hitting the floor, how far is the spring from the tool box?