An underlying theory suggests that in any given process, the quantity of energy that becomes inaccessible (or lost) for doing useful work equals ﻿ T L Δ S T_L\Delta S TL​ΔS﻿, where ﻿ T L T_L TL​﻿ signifies the lowest accessible temperature and ﻿ Δ S \Delta S ΔS﻿ denotes the total change in entropy throughout the process. Determine the expression for the lost energy E lost for the free adiabatic expansion that occurs inside of an idealized gas.