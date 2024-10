An underlying theory suggests that in any given process, the quantity of energy that becomes inaccessible (or lost) for doing useful work equals  T L Δ S T_L\Delta S TL​ΔS, where  T L T_L TL​ signifies the lowest accessible temperature and  Δ S \Delta S ΔS denotes the total change in entropy throughout the process. Determine the expression for the lost energy E lost for the free adiabatic expansion that occurs inside of an idealized gas.