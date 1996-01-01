Push-Away Problems Practice Problems

A satellite with a mass of 5.0 × 106 kg is moving at a speed of 2.5 × 106 m/s. Due to a major technical issue, the satellite explodes into 3 fragments. One of the fragments with a mass of 7.5 × 105 kg continues forward at a speed of 1.5 × 106 m/s. The second fragment moves in the backward direction at a speed of 0.5 × 106 m/s. Find the speed and direction in which the third fragment moves, if the mass of the second fragment is 6.0 × 105 kg.