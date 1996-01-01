27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Kirchhoff's Loop Rule Practice Problems
4 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following circuit shown in the figure is built during a lab activity. Calculate the current flowing through each of the branches AB, CD, and EF.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
As shown in the figure, a circuit consists of two ideal electromotive force (emf) sources and eight resistors. When the current flows through the resistor "R", it produces heat at a rate of 3.0 W. Find i) the value for the emf (E) and ii) the value of the positive terminal of the unknown power source.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student made the electric circuit, as shown in the figure below, to measure the value of an unknown resistor, Ra, that is using ideal batteries. The red ammeter indicates a value of 2.25 A. Find the resistance of Ra.