Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases Practice Problems
A nitrogen (N2, molar mass = 28.01 g/mol) molecule in the atmosphere has a root mean square speed of 509 m/s. Determine its momentum as it moves at that speed.
Constant pressure of a gas sample can be attained by fitting a container with a movable piston. A gas in such a container is maintained at a constant pressure of 800 Pa. If the gas is oxygen (molar mass 32.00 g/mol) and its temperature varies between 40°C and -70°C, calculate the range of root-mean-square speeds for oxygen molecules.
Monoatomic gases helium (He), argon (Ar), and xenon (Xe) are isolated from the atmosphere and placed in the same tank. How does the root-mean-square speed vary between these three species?
Nitrogen (N2) is a diatomic gas with a molar mass of 28.01 g/mol. What is its root-mean-square speed (vrms) at room temperature (298K)?
Brownian motion refers to the random motion of particles as they collide with fluid particles. A dust particle of mass 2.15 × 10-17 kg is suspended in air whose temperature is 308 K. Determine the root mean square speed of its Brownian motion.
Oxygen and Chlorine are among the gaseous elements in the periodic table. Determine the temperature when the root-mean-square speed of chlorine molecules is the same as the root-mean-square speed of oxygen molecules at room temperature (25.0°C). Hint: The molar mass of O2 is 32.00 g/mol; Cl2 is 70.90 g/mol.