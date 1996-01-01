Combining Resistors in Series & Parallel Practice Problems
Two heating coils of resistance R1 = 13.1 Ω and R2 = 12.0 Ω are controlled by a circuit that either puts the coils in a series or parallel connection. The power source provides 110 V. Determine the connection that delivers more heat using both coils.
A circuit contains two resistors R1 = 220 Ω and R2 = 350 Ω. A switch on the board determines if the resistors are connected in series or in parallel. The circuit is powered using 110 V. For the series and parallel connections, which resistor generates more heat?
Two electric kettles have resistances of 9.60 Ω and 12.0 Ω. They are plugged in parallel to a 110 V outlet socket. Determine the combined power output of the kettles.
An electric appliance has two heating coils of resistance 9.60 Ω and 14.4 Ω. The two coils have a parallel connection and are powered by a 110 V power source. Determine the power output of each coil.
A room heater has two heating coils connected in parallel. Their resistance is R1 = 14.4 Ω and R2 = 10.3 Ω and the power line provides a 110 V potential difference. Determine the current through each coil.
An electrical circuit contains resistors R1 = 115 Ω and R2 = 145 Ω. The resistors are connected in series and powered by a 110 V power source. Determine the power dissipated by both resistors.
A circuit has two heating coils connected in series. The resistance of the coils is R1 = 350 Ω and R2 = 550 Ω. The combination is connected to a 110 V power source. Calculate the rate of power dissipation in each coil.
Two heating coils have a resistance of 500 Ω and 700 Ω. The heating coils are powered by a 110 V power line. Determine the current in the heating coils when connected in series.
The ability of resistors to handle power is specified by power rating - the maximum power a resistor can withstand without being damaged. Two metal film resistors each with a power rating of 3W and resistance R1 = 90 Ω and R2 = 140 Ω, are connected in series. Determine the greatest potential difference that can be used in the circuit and the rate of energy dissipation in each resistor.
Even though resistors appear to be very powerful elements that regulate the current flow in circuits, they have a maximum power they can tolerate. If a resistor is to operate at 110 V and provides resistance of 10 kΩ, determine the power rating of the resistor.
Resistors are wonderful elements used in circuits to regulate the current flowing in the circuit. However, resistors have a power rating that specifies the maximum power that a resistor can dissipate without being damaged. A wire wound resistor has a resistance of 20 kΩ and a power rating of 7.0 W. Determine the greatest potential that can be applied across the resistor terminals.
The circuit board shown below is fitted with three resistors. A 24.0 V battery with an internal resistance of 4.20 Ω connected across i) rs and ii) ps. Find the current supplied by the battery in the circuit for each connection.
Four resistors are connected in a circuit as shown. Find the total current in the circuit when a 24.0 V ideal battery is connected across i) qr and ii) pr.
Three resistors are connected in the form of a circle. How much current does an ideal 26.0 V battery deliver in the circuit when connected across i) qr and ii) qs?
A circuit board can hold 4 resistors in a square geometry. Three resistors are connected on the circuit board as shown in the image below, the fourth gap is filled with a low-resistance wire. Determine the total current in the circuit when the board is connected to an ideal 19.0 V power supply across i) ps and ii) pq.
An unknown resistor is connected with 3 other known resistors as shown. The resistance across pq is measured to be 6.00Ω. Determine the value of the unknown resistance.
Four resistors with resistance, R and R/3 are connected as shown. Determine the resistance of the circuit across terminals p and q.